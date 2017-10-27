Watch Metallica premiere Spit Out The Bone live in London

Metallica have shared a video of their performance of Hardwired… To Self-Destruct track Spit Out The Bone.

It was filmed at The O2 in London earlier this week and marked the first time the band have played the track live.

Speaking previously about the track, vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield said: “Spit Out The Bone is getting rid of the human flesh part – machinery is so much more efficient. We want things quicker. We want the convenience of technology.

“But at what point is convenience leaning into dependency? We need it, or else we don’t know what to do.”

Metallica played two nights in London – and in doing so, smashed the attendance record for the venue which was previously held by Muse.

IQ report that Metallica attracted 22,211 to the venue, topping Muse’s 21,000 set in 2016. The US outfit’s ‘in-the-round’ format allowed the venue to pack in more seats. The band were presented with a plaque to mark the achievement by The O2’s head of programming Christian D’Acuna.

Metallica’s UK tour continues on Saturday, when they’ll take to the stage at the Manchester Arena. Find a full list of their tour dates below.

2017

Oct 28: Manchester Arena, UK

Oct 30: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

2018

Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny

Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary

Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland

Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany

May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Metallica: Watch how Spit Out The Bone video came to life