Five Finger Death Punch confirm studio return in new video

Five Finger Death Punch have confirmed they’re back in the studio.

The band revealed the news in a new video clip, which shows them arriving for the first day of recording. Producer Kevin Churko will once again be helming the project.

Five Finger Death Punch say: “Day one in the studio. What kind of record should we make: Acoustic death metal, polka djent fusion, doom funk dubstep or….?”

The record will be the band’s eighth and follows 2018’s And Justice For None. It will also be their first with drummer Charlie Engen, who took over from Jeremy Spencer in December.

Spencer was forced to quit after having a second operation on his back.

He told Pulse Of Radio: “The rigorous physical wear and tear has got me to the point where I feel I can no longer deliver a performance that brings me satisfaction and joy.”

Five Finger Death Punch will tour across North America this summer.

Last month, the band teamed up with Queen’s Brian May, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Brantley Gilbert for the charity single Blue On Black.