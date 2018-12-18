Drummer Jeremy Spencer quits Five Finger Death Punch

Jeremy Spencer has announced his departure from Five Finger Death Punch. The drummer, who didn't appear with the band at recent shows as he was recuperating from a back injury, broke the news after undergoing a second bout of surgery.

"This decision has been weighing on me for months, and now the time has finally come," Spencer told Pulse Of Radio. "I started to play when I was six years old, and I feel fortunate that my body has provided me with several decades of doing what I love most: drumming.

"However, the rigorous physical wear and tear has got me to the point where I feel I can no longer deliver a performance that brings me satisfaction and joy. I feel the band deserves to get someone with the fire and energy, capable of delivering the performance that the fans deserve.

"Like you, I will be cheering them on to continue making great music as they tour the world and bring exciting shows to all our cherished fans."

For the band's recent co-headline shows with Breaking Benjamin, Scale The Summit drummer Charlie Engen filled in for Spencer. As yet, there is no news of a permanent replacement.