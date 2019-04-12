Five Finger Death Punch team up with Brian May, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Brantley Gilbert for new single

Five Finger Death Punch have teamed up with Queen's Brian May, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Brantley Gilbert in a video for new single Blue On Black.

The song originally appeared on Shepherd’s 1997 album Trouble Is… and was covered by Five Finger Death Punch on last year’s And Justice For None album.

The artists are donating all proceeds from sales of the single to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

5FDP guitarist Zoltan Bathory explains: “To raise awareness for and support first responders is a cause that’s always been close to our hearts.

“These brave men and women leave their homes every morning not knowing if they’ll ever see their families again. Yet they make a conscious choice to do so for the greater good.

“What better way to make a difference than to join forces with some of our friends in country, blues and classic rock who happen to be some of the biggest names in those genres and together celebrate these heroes.”

Gilbert adds: “When the opportunity came up to sing on Five Finger’s version, with both Kenny Wayne and Brian May of Queen, I jumped at the chance – who wouldn’t It incorporates so many different musical perspectives, but our collaboration just works brilliantly.”

Shepherd says he was thrilled when Five Finger Death Punch approached him and adds: “This is a powerful collaboration of rock, country and blues artists and a true testament to the commonalities these musical styles share and I think the fans will appreciate and enjoy it as much as we do.”

The video for Blue On Black can be watched below and the track is now available to buy across various platforms.