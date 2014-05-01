Fish tour dates postponed over illness

Fish has been forced to cancel the first three shows of the UK that was set to begin tomorrow.
He’s apologised to fans but explains he was left with no option after guitarist Robin Boult arrived for rehearsals with an illness that turned out to be chicken pox.
The concerts in Sheffield (Friday), Liverpool (Saturday) and Durham (Sunday) will be rescheduled for December.
Fish says: “Robin is too ill to perform. He arrived at the studio on Monday and was obviously unwell. On Tuesday he started to come out in a serious rash, which has worsened in the last days.
“He is still infectious – but luckily the rest of the band and crew have all had chicken pox and are relatively safe. There is a potential risk to members of the public who have not contracted it before, and with adults the infection cannot be treated lightly.”
He hopes to be back on track in time for his scheduled appearance in Bilston on Tuesday, but says: “This is obviously dependent on how much Robin recovers. I apologise to anyone who has been let down by this situation. and in particular to anyone out there who has made travel and hotel arrangements – but I am left with no other choice at present.”
Further details will be made available in due course.
Fish recently confirmed the departure of long-time keyboardist Foss Paterson from the band after their relationship became temporarily strained. He’s been replaced by Mike Varty.
Postponed dates
May 02: Sheffield City Hall
May 03: Liverpool O2 Academy
May 04: Durham Gala Theatre
Scheduled dates
May 06: Bilston Robin
May 08: Norwich Waterfront
May 09: London Islington Assembly Hall
May 10: Cardiff Globe
May 11: Bristol Fleece
May 13: Brighton Concorde
May 15: Exeter Phoenix
May 16: Northampton Roadmender
May 17: Holmfirth Picturedrome
May 18: Glasgow O2 ABC