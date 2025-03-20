“Yep, we’ve certainly taken our time,” says Shaman’s Harvest frontman Nate Hunt. That’s something of an understatement. The band, who formed in Jefferson City, Missouri in the late 90s and blend southern rock, grunge, a whole load of blues and a little bit of soul into a sleek package, have released seven albums over their quarter-century history, the most recent of which was 2022’s Rebelator.

In all that time, though, they have never once toured Europe. But that’s something they've finally put right on their current run of dates with Blacktop Mojo.

In fairness, they’ve concentrated on building a following in their homeland, supporting AC/DC, Nickelback, Cheap Trick, Alice In Chains and Black Stone Cherry to name a few. But a whole load of adversity – the sort of thing that would finish off lesser bands – has also played its part. “I’ve had a rough few years,” the singer says with a laugh.

They’ve survived a life-changing accident

Back in 2013, with the band not yet making enough money, Hunt took on some work on a construction site. He suffered a 30ft fall, broke his leg and severed all his tendons. “I had about five surgeries,” he remembers. “It was a long process. About ten years later I just needed to get rid of the leg, it was just too much pain. It took me about a year to get back on my feet, but it’s the best thing I’ve ever done. I’m now able to stand up on my new leg. I can even do a jig or two, though there’s not usually a lot of choreography in our shows.”

Hunt also had cancer during this time

The same year as he had the leg surgery, the frontman was also fighting on another, lethal, front: “I thought it was just a sore throat that wouldn’t go away. But when I went to see a doctor he said it was a tumour. And it was malignant. They tried a few different treatments – chemotherapy, radiotherapy – and eventually I pulled through the other side. We always had a mentality of ‘the show must go on’. We never took a break. We didn’t talk about it to the press until it was behind us.”

They’ve also survived a tornado

This was while they were recording their most recent album, close to home in Missouri.

“The producer was on the top floor of the hotel and the tornado came right through the hotel,” Hunt recalls. “I was driving home from the studio at the time. It was chasing me down the highway, and finally I pulled off under a petrol station and it just absolutely levelled the petrol station. It was a wild, wild night. We were lucky. But nobody slept that night.”

They’ve partied (and partied) with Nickelback

Supporting A-list bands doesn’t necessarily mean living a ‘rock star’ lifestyle. But for one memorable one night in 2017, it did.

“I’d never been in anyone’s private jet before,” Hunt says. “He [Chad Kroeger] had rented out an entire floor of this hotel. I don’t know why – there were only three of us. We land. I don’t have my belongings with me – they’re six hundred miles away. Anyway, uncle Chad, er, he imbibes. So he orders everything you can order, and then realises it’s just me, our bass player and him in this entire suite. So he starts inviting the maintenance man, the housekeepers, the manager…

"The party went on. And on. For more than a day. “I’m trying to hide at this point in one of the rooms, just to escape. But he finds me and drags me back in. Meanwhile the hotel has gotten wind that their employees are up there. The hotel fires everyone. Chad refuses to leave until they’re all hired back. It was a pretty legendary move. One of the most chaotic two days of my life.”

They’re having their own ‘Shaman’s Harvest Day’ in their home town

“It’s happening next year!” Hunt exclaims. “It was the end of our tour and the final date was in Jefferson City. We only had a couple of songs left, and then all of a sudden these people start coming on stage. The mayor comes on and announces a Shaman’s Harvest day for next year. We’re not sure yet what’s actually going to happen, but I don’t think anybody will get off school.”

The band are looking forward to finally playing this side of the Atlantic

“Having a proper pint will be great. I think we’re hitting Ireland during St Paddy’s Day, which will be an experience. And good grub – I’ve heard some tales about good food in the UK.”

Shaman’s Harvest's UK tour ends in Brighton on March 29. For details, visit the Shaman's Harvest website.