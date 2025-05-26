Rare brain condition leads Billy Joel to cancel string of tour dates

Billy Joel has cancelled a string of tour dates after being diagnosed with a rare brain condition that affects his hearing, balance and vision.

A total of 13 shows in North America and the UK – scheduled to take place between June and November – have been cancelled, with fans offered full refunds on their tickets.

He was due to be joined by Rod Stewart, Sting and Stevie Nicks on different nights of the planned tour.

Joel has been diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), which is caused by excess fluid on the brain. It is often misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease and less than 20% of people with NPH are given the correct diagnosis.

Joel had previously rescheduled some dates while he dealt with the then unknown illness. Now those rescheduled shows, along with the remainder of the tour, have been cancelled.

He says in a statement: "I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding."

A longer explanation posted on Joel's social media accounts reads: "Billy Joel has announced that he will be cancelling all scheduled concerts following a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus.

"This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance. Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period.

"Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritising his health. He is grateful for the support from his fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."

Fans do not need to take any action to get their ticket costs refunded, as this will happen automatically according to the statement.