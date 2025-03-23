Gene Simmons cancels 17 solo shows as Kiss announce unmasked reunion gig to mark fan club's 50th anniversary

Gene Simmons has cancelled 17 dates on his upcoming solo tour for which he was selling the chance to be his roadie for $12,495.

No reason has been given for cancelling more than half of the Gene Simmons Band tour dates, but it is said not to be linked to his health in any way.

While the pulled shows are being described as postponed, tickets are being refunded and any of the roadie experience tickets sold for the affected shows can either be refunded or switched to any of the remaining available dates.

In a statement, Christina Vitaglano who runs Simmons' backstage VIP fan experience packages, says the April dates and the Texas leg of their May dates have all been postponed "until early 2026."

Meanwhile, Kiss have announced they will perform an unmasked show in November as part of the Kiss Army fan club's 50th anniversary celebrations.

The Kiss Army Storms Vegas event takes place at the Virgin Hotels in LAs Vegas on November 14-16 and will also feature a performance by former Kiss member Bruce Kulick.

The Kiss show will be their first performance since their 2023 farewell tour.

Apr 03: House of Blues, Anaheim, CA (CANCELLED)

Apr 04: Pechanga Resort Casino, Temecula, CA (CANCELLED)

Apr 05: Graton Resort & Casino, Rohnert Park, CA (CANCELLED)

Apr 08: Muckleshoot Casino Resort, Auburn, WA (CANCELLED)

Apr 10: The Great Saltair, Magna, UT (CANCELLED)

Apr 11: Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO (CANCELLED)

Apr 25: Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater, FL (CANCELLED)

Apr 26: Fillmore, Miami Beach, FL (CANCELLED)

Apr 28: The Moon, Tallahassee, FL (CANCELLED)

Apr 29: Florida Theater, Jacksonville, FL (CANCELLED)

Apr 30: Hard Rock Live, Orlando, FL (CANCELLED)

May 02: The Fred Amp, Peachtree City, GA

May 03: Beaver Dam Amphitheater, Beaver Dam, KY

May 05: Basie, Red Bank, NJ

May 06: Wellmont, Montclair, NJ

May 08: Wind Creek Casino, Bethlehem, PA

May 09: The Paramount, Huntington, NY

May 11: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

May 14: MGM, Northfield, OH

May 15: Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ON

May 17: The Horseshoe, Hammond, IN (CANCELLED)

May 18: Hard Rock, Rockford, IL (CANCELLED)

May 20: Brown County Music Center, Nashville, IN (CANCELLED)

May 22: House of Blues, Dallas, TX (CANCELLED)

May 23: Tobin Center, San Antonio, TX (CANCELLED)

May 24: House of Blues, Houston, TX (CANCELLED)