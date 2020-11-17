Finnish prog metallers Khroma release video for new single Slaves

Finnish prog metal quartet Khroma have released a video for their brand new single Slaves. The single is taken from the band's as yet untitled forthcoming new album, the band's third and follow-up to 2016's Stasis, which the band will be releasing in 2021.

The new single adds an electro-beat to the band's groove-laden prog metal sound and the video, which you can watch below, was filmed over the course of 40 shows and 10 countries, when the young Finnish quartet supported Jinjer on their Macro Tour in 2019.

"Slaves was written as a story about an unknown contagious phenomenon taking over the world... little did we know that a few short months later we would be dealing with with the real thing," the band exclaim. "It is about the end of the world, as are all other songs on our forthcoming third album as well- so let‘s hope that doesn’t come true either!“