FaUSt announce UK November tour

FaUSt have announced a UK tour which will take place later this year.

They’ve lined up the nine-date run of shows in support of their latest album Fresh Air, which arrived in May this year.

The winter tour will begin at the Lewes Con Club on November 23 and wrap up with a set at the Fiddler’s Club in Bristol on December 1.

Speaking with Prog last month, Jean-Hervé Péron said he was always surprised when other musicians cite them as an influence.

Péron said: “Even now, after almost half a century, I’m always amazed when people write about how influential we’ve been. Why are we a spring of inspiration for other people? I’ve no idea, but of course I’m very happy and proud of it.”

Speaking about the new album, Péron added: “We had a story to tell. There’s a certain flow and continuity to the album. We found the spannungskurve – the curve of tension.

“We want people listening to get carried from one piece to another. It ends on a very long piece called Fish, which is one of our favourites. It’s an ur-theme, a primal thing, the music and the lyrics.

“It’s all about the sea and expectation and youth. It’s very primal. It takes the people who listen very smoothly and nicely to the end.”

Peron and Werner Zappi Diermaier will be accompanied by Geraldine Swayne and Amaury Cambuzat on the tour. Find a full list of FaUSt’s live dates below.

Nov 23: Lewes Con Club

Nov 24: Lewes Con Club

Nov 25: London Cafe Oto

Nov 26: London Cafe Oto

Nov 27: London Cafe Oto

Nov 28: Glasgow Oran Mor

Nov 29: Edinburgh Summerhall

Nov 30: Manchester Gorilla

Dec 01: Bristol Fiddlers Club

FaUSt: "I’m always amazed when people say about how influential we’ve been"