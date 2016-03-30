Fan called out by Disturbed frontman David Draiman brands him a bully

A Disturbed fan called out by frontman David Draiman for texting during a show has hit back, saying she’ll never pay to see the band again.

Shannon Pardue was singled out by Draiman during Disturbed’s encore at the Dallas House Of Blues venue on March 23, with the singer saying she was “rude” for “texting the entire fucking show.”

But the married mother, who was at the show with her husband, says she felt like a bullying victim and that she was simply checking that her 14-year-old daughter was okay and posting a Facebook status update about being at the show.

Pardue tells the Dallas Observer: “I looked down and everybody was staring at me. Have you ever seen a movie where a dorky kid is standing there and 20 bullies are making fun of him, making him feel alienated? That’s what happened to me.”

When Draiman addressed her from the stage, Pardue at first waved from her position in the balcony before realising she was about to become the subject of a rant.

She adds: “At first it ticked me off. But then I just wanted to go away. I told my husband, ‘The most embarrassing thing in my life just happened to me.’

“Rock stars wouldn’t be where they are without people who come to pay for the show. Whether I had my eyes on him or not, I am still there and I can hear them. He’s an amazing singer, and they were good, but it was just his attitude. I’ll never pay to see him again.”

Disturbed are on the road in support of latest album Immortalized until April, and in July they tour with Breaking Benjamin and Alter Bridge.

