Disturbed singer David Draiman calls out texting fan

Disturbed frontman David Draiman verbally attacked a “rude” fan for texting throughout one of the band’s shows this week.

During their gig in Dallas, Texas, on March 23, Draiman turned his attention to a woman on the balcony of the House Of Blues venue. His rant was captured on video and can be seen below.

Draiman says: “What is so important going on in the world that you need to be texting the entire fucking show? The whole show. You’re right up front, I can see you clear as day. You’ve had your face in your fucking phone the whole goddamn show. Are we that boring?

“Don’t tell me to go fuck myself. You already did by looking in your phone instead of paying attention. It’s fucking rude.

“If you don’t want to watch, don’t watch. But don’t stand there in front of the fucking stage in the front row of the balcony where everybody can see you texting the whole fucking time on your phone.”

Draiman then asks the woman if he can have her “attention for the rest of whatever’s left of the set?”

He adds: “Now she’s all pissed off. She thinks that I did something wrong to her. I love it. Welcome to the age of the internet, ladies and fucking gentlemen.”

Disturbed are on the road in support of latest album Immortalized until April, and in July they tour with Breaking Benjamin and Alter Bridge.

Mar 25: New Orleans House of Blues, LA

Mar 27: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Mar 29: Myrtle Beach House of Blues, SC

Mar 30: Richmond The National, VA

Apr 01: Baltimore Sound Stage, MD

Apr 02: Philadelphia Theatre of Living Arts, PA

Apr 04: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Apr 05: Niagara Falls Rapids Theater, NY

Apr 07: Detroit St. Andrews Hall, MI

Apr 08: Grand Rapids Orbit Room, MI

Apr 10: Memphis New Daisy Theatre, TN

Jul 09: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY (with Breaking Benjamin & Alter Bridge)

Jul 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA (with Breaking Benjamin & Alter Bridge)

Jul 12: Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY (with Breaking Benjamin & Alter Bridge)

Jul 17: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO (with Breaking Benjamin & Alter Bridge)

Jul 19: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA (with Breaking Benjamin & Alter Bridge)

Jul 20: Indianapolis Klipsch Amphitheatre, IN (with Breaking Benjamin & Alter Bridge)

Jul 22: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT (with Breaking Benjamin & Alter Bridge)

Jul 23: Boston Xfinity Center, MA (with Breaking Benjamin & Alter Bridge)

Jul 24: Darien Center Lake Performing Arts Center, NY (with Breaking Benjamin & Alter Bridge)

Jul 26: Detroit DTE Energy Amphitheatre, MI (with Breaking Benjamin & Alter Bridge)

Jul 27: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH (with Breaking Benjamin & Alter Bridge)

Jul 29: Scranton Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA (with Breaking Benjamin & Alter Bridge)

Jul 30: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach, NY (with Breaking Benjamin & Alter Bridge)

Jul 31: Holmdel PNC Banks Arts Center, NJ (with Breaking Benjamin & Alter Bridge)

Aug 04: Gilford Bank Of NH Pavilion, NH (with Breaking Benjamin & Alter Bridge)

Aug 08: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON (with Breaking Benjamin & Alter Bridge)

Aug 12: Dallas Gexa Energy Amphitheatre, TX (with Breaking Benjamin & Alter Bridge)

Aug 13: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX (with Breaking Benjamin & Alter Bridge)

Aug 15: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO (with Breaking Benjamin & Alter Bridge)

Aug 17: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM (with Breaking Benjamin & Alter Bridge)

Aug 19: Concord Pavilion, CA (with Breaking Benjamin & Alter Bridge)