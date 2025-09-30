“People were letting surfers fall hard into the crowd”: Fans at recent Sleep Token show reportedly dropped crowd-surfers, and now everyone is arguing about concert etiquette

Claims that fans watching Sleep Token’s performance at Louder Than Life festival dropped and insulted crowd-surfers have kicked off debates regarding heavy metal concert etiquette.

The UK masked metal outfit played at the Louisville festival on September 19, as part of their ongoing, sold-out tour of North America. In the days following the 12-song set, users in the Facebook group ‘Louder Than Life Bound 2026’ have said that attendees were throwing and dropping crowd-surfers, leading to multiple injuries.

It’s also been claimed that at one point during the show, a chant of “drop that bitch” broke out, referring to a female crowd-surfer.

On September 23, one woman posted a lengthy recap of her experiences during the Sleep Token set, saying that she was knocked out and had a seizure after a crowd-surfer was thrown on her by attendees. She derides “disrespectful people in that crowd that had not a single care for the well-being of innocent people”.

The user writes: “Unfortunately, I didn’t get to enjoy past Friday.. I had to be pulled out of the sleep token crowd due to people tossing a surfer out of anger and he landed directly on top of my head. It knocked me out and I had a seizure once unconscious.”

She later adds: “Now, to the absolutely rude, ignorant, and disrespectful people in that crowd that had not a single care for the well-being of innocent people, the people that tossed that guy on top of me when I didn't see him coming. When I wasnt prepared for that blow.... I hope you feel like absolute [poo emoji] for it.”

The post comes with photos of a woman lying on a stretcher and wearing a neck brace.

Later on September 23, another user reported of other, seemingly separate incidents, claiming that more than 50 crowd members had to be taken to Louder Than Life’s medical tent during Sleep Token’s performance. They also say that one fan shouted “drop that bitch”, leading to others chanting the phrase.

They put in their post: “I’ve lost a lot of respect for some Sleep Token fans after this festival. Crowd surfing is a completely normal part of rock shows. When you see someone surfing, you’re supposed to help them and be their wave to the shore.”

They add: “Next time, instead of shouting ‘drop the b,’ shout ‘be their wave’ and help them land safely.”

The second post led to a divided comment section. While some commenters criticise the fans who allegedly dropped crowd-surfers, believing they put people’s safety at risk, others argue that crowd-surfing is unsafe and disrespectful.

“So the only way you can get close to your favorite band is if you agree to miss half the performance lifting up other people?” one user asks. “Y’all are delusional”

Another writes: “I hope all these people chanting to drop crowdsufers [sic] fucking die.”

Footage of the “drop that bitch” chant which reportedly broke out during Sleep Token’s set has been uploaded to Facebook by the account American Mosh Pits. Comments on the video are similarly divided.

Sleep Token’s North American tour continues tonight (September 30) with a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.