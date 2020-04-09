Ex Runaways singer Cherie Currie recruits Slash, Billy Corgan and more for new solo album

Former Runaways singer Cherie Currie has recruited a host of guest artists for her upcoming solo album titled Blvds Of Splendor.

The record will arrive on April 28 through Blackhearts Records on digital and streaming services, with artists including Guns N' Roses pair Slash and Duff McKagan, Matt Sorum, Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Juliette Lewis, Brody Dalle and The Veronicas confirmed for the 15-track album.

Former Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver drummer Sorum produced the album and says: “Cherie’s voice tells it all – she is the real deal. And now more than ever that voice tells the story of where’s she’s been in her life.

“This record is about who Cherie Currie is now. We’ve waited a long time to hear this icon of rock’n’roll do what she does best. I’m very proud to be a part of this album by one of the best female singers of all time.”

Currie had originally planned to release Blvds Of Splendor in 2016, but those plans were shelved when she fell 12 feet from scaffolding while chainsaw carving, which left her with partial facial paralysis and severe head trauma.

She reconvened in the studio with drummer and vocalist Brie Darling for the 2019 album The Motivator and says she’s had fun making the new record, adding: “We all looked at each other and went, ‘Oh my God, there’s magic happening here.”

To mark the news, Currie has released footage from the studio of her recording Queens Of Noise – a new version of The Runaways 1977 track.

Blvds Of Splendor will also be released on limited edition red vinyl for Record Store Day.

Cherie Currie: Blvds Of Splendor

1. Mr. X

2. Roxy Roller

3. You Wreck Me

4. Black Magic

5. Blvds Of Splendor

6. Force To Be Reckoned With

7. Bad And Broken

8. Rock & Roll Oblivion

9. Shades

10. Draggin' the Line

11. Breakout

12. The Air That I Breathe

13. What Do All the People Know? – Bonus Track

14. Gimme – Bonus Track

15. Queens of Noise – Bonus Track