Every Time I Die in live video for The Coin Has A Say

Keith Buckley in the new video

The Vans Warped Tour have released a live clip of Every Time I Die performing their track The Coin Has A Say.

It was recorded at Houston, Texas, and the song features on the band’s eighth album Low Teens – out on September 23 via Epitaph Records.

The follow-up to 2014’s From Parts Unknown is described as “their most poignant and impassioned album in a career full of sardonic illuminations and pit-inciting fervour.”

It also features a guest appearance from Panic! AT The Disco’s Brendon Urie, who sings on the track It Remembers.

Every Time I Die continue on the Vans Warped Tour today when it visits Mansfield’s Xfinity Center.

Low Teens cover artwork

Every Time I Die Low Teens tracklist

Fear And Trembling Glitches C++ (Love Will Get You Killed) Two Summers Awful Lot I Didn’t Want To Join Your Stupid Cult Anyway It Remembers Petal The Coin Has A Say Religion Of Speed Just As Real But Not As Brightly Lit 1977 Map Change Skin Without Bones Nothing Visible: Ocean Empty

Vans Warped Tour 2016

Jul 13: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 14: Darien Center Darien Lake PAC, NY

Jul 15: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 17: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 19: Noblesville Klpsch Music Center, IN

Jul 20: Akron Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 21: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 22: Auburn Hills The Palace, MI

Jul 23: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 24: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Jul 26: Milwaukee Marcus Amphitheatre, WI

Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 28: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS

Jul 30: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT

Jul 31: Denver Pepsi Center Arena Lot, CO

Aug 01: Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Park, NM

Aug 02: Scottsdale Salt River Fields, AZ

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA

Aug 06: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 07: Pomona Fairplex, CA

Aug 09: Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Aug 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center, ID

Aug 12: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 13: Portland Expo Center, OR

