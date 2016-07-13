TeamRock News In Brief July 13, 2016

Here is TeamRock’s roundup of all the news snippets from around the world of rock and metal on July 13, 2016. Compiled by our news team at TeamRock HQ. For today’s regular, more in-depth news stories, click the ‘News’ tab in the menu above.

Motley Crue film The End will be available on demand in the US and Canada for one month from July 16.

Motley Crue: The End was filmed on the band’s last ever show, held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve 2015.

It will be avialable on demand from cable and satellite providers and is also streaming ona pay-per-view basis via the band’s official website.

Trivium have announced a North American autumn tour with Sabaton and Huntress.

The tour starts in Columbus, Ohio, on September 15 and runs for 25 dates.

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy says: “America! We’re coming back to party with all of you. This year has already seen countless cities in numerous countries, and now is the time to bring it back to our home country with our brothers and sisters of metal.

“We are beyond excited to have one of our favourite bands on the planet, Sabaton, on the bill and we are absolutely stoked to have the incredible Huntress out with us as well.

“We will be bringing you a show to remember, playing all your favorite tunes off your favorite records.”

Trivium North American autumn tour 2016

Sep 15: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH

Sep 16: Baltimore Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Sep 17: Philadelphia Rock Allegiance, PA

Sep 19: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Sep 20: Little Rock Clear Channel Metroplex Event Center, AR

Sep 22: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Sep 23: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Sep 24: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ

Sep 25: San Bernardino Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, CA

Sep 27: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Sep 29: Omaha Sokol Auditorium, NE

Sep 30: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN

Oct 01: Janesville JJO Sonic Boom, WI

Oct 02: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 06: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 07: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Oct 08: Tulsa Cain’s Ballroom, OK

Oct 10: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Oct 11: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Oct 14: Worcester Rock & Shock, MA

Oct 15: Binghamton Magic City Music Hall, NY

Oct 17: Charleston The Music Farm, SC

Oct 18: Tampa State Theater, FL

Oct 19: Ft Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Oct 21: Orlando House of Blues, FL

The Agonist have released a video teaser for their upcoming fifth album.

The as-yet-untitled record is the follow-up to 2015’s Eye of Providence. No release date has yet been revealed, but it will be issued on Napalm Records.

Guitarist Danny Marino says: “Since recording Eye Of Providence, we have been exploding with creativity and are set to record our best record to date. We’ve been working non-stop on the material on and off the road and now after four albums we have really found ourselves.

“Vocalist Vicky Psarakis and I seem to operate on a hive mind where we know exactly what the other is going for in the writing before it happens. It can actually be freaky sometimes. We are also very excited to be recording this album with Mike Plotnikoff. His experience and input will really help take our sound to a new level.”

Twin Atlantic have released a video for their track No Sleep.

The song is taken from the Scottish band’s upcoming fourth album GLA, set for release on September 9 via Red Bull Records.

Frontman Sam McTrusty says: “It’s a simple video of us in our element. The textures projected behind and onto us were inspired by the album art we made for GLA. This is us. This is our music.”

Papa Roach will headline an event aimed at fighting human trafficking.

They’ll play at Rock For Freedom on July 28 at Lucky Strike Live in Hollywood, sponsored by Monster Energy.

Organiser Kevin Estrada says: “Human trafficking is the second largest criminal industry in the world today — second only to drug activity. This is tragically happening to hundreds of thousands of girls, and boys, every year — some of these girls are as young as seven years old. This isn’t just happening elsewhere in the world, it’s happening right here in our own backyards.”

Tickets are on sale at the official website.