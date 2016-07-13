Watch Motionless In White video for 570

Motionless In White have released a video for their track 570.

The band previously issued a stream of the song and made it available as a free download. It’s not yet clear if 570 will appear on the follow-up to 2014’s Reincarnate, although the band recently signed with Roadrunner Records.

The US outfit say: “We are very honoured to finally announce that we have signed with Roadrunner. Over the past few months, we’ve had the privilege of getting to know the hard working team that makes up Roadrunner and felt a connection with their company immediately.

“It has been a dream of MIW for years to someday sign with their label, and we are elated to find that it is a perfect home for the band to continue building our career.

“We are very excited to start this new chapter and to keep working hard every day with Roadrunner by our side. Thank you to Roadrunner Records for opening your home to us, and thank you to all of the fans that have supported our band tirelessly over the years.”

Motionless In White are currently on tour across the US.

Jul 13: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 14: Darien Center Lake PAC, NY

Jul 15: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 17: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 19: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 20: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 21: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 22: Auburn Hills The Palace, MI

Jul 23: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, IL

Jul 24: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Jul 26: Milwaukee Marcus Amphitheatre, WI

Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 28: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS

Jul 30: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT

Jul 31: Denver Pepsi Center Arena Lot, CO

Aug 01: Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Park, NM

Aug 02: Phoenix Event Complex, AZ

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium at Jack Murphy Field, CA

Aug 06: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 07: Pomona Fairplex, CA

Aug 09: Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Aug 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center, ID

Aug 12: Auburn White River Amphitheater, WA

Aug 13: Portland Expo Center, OR

Sep 27: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

Sep 28: Peoria Civic Center , IL

Oct 01: Louisville Champions Park, KY

Oct 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Oct 07: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

Oct 08: Southaven Landers Center, MS

Oct 09: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Oct 11: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Oct 12: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Oct 13: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 12: Sacramento Discovery Park, CA