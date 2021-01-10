Evergrey release video for new single Eternal Nocturnal

Swedish prog metallers Evergrey have released a video for their new single Eternal Nocturnal. The song is taken from the quintet's upcoming album, the band's twelfth over-all, Escape Of The Phoenix, which will be released through AFM Records on February 26. You can watch the video in full below.

“When you talk about the resurrection of the phoenix, that started a mind game for me,” reveals Evergrey singer Tom S. Englund. “What if the bird doesn't want to be resurrected? What if it doesn't want to come back? That sort of resembles things in life; sometimes you get tired of standing up and being strong. I guess that was the main idea. It came to me after we'd finished writing the music.”

The new album features Dream Theater singer James LaBrie guesting with Englund on the track The Beholder.

"I just wrote to James and told him about the idea for the song, and that it would be great to have him on it," says Englund. "He really liked the song and agreed to do it. I think the song came out perfectly. There's a keyboard break in the song, and everyone in the band said 'We need James LaBrie for this part.' He sounds amazing on the track, and we sound great together."

Englund recently released a new album, Satellites, with classical pianist Vikram Shankar under the banner Silent Skies.