Evanescence and Halestorm postpone dates as Covid hits touring party

Evanescence and Halestorm have postponed the final five dates of their US tour after "multiple" positive Covid tests within the touring group. New dates for January have already been confirmed. The rescheduled shows are as follows.

Jan 14: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH (postponed from Dec 12)

Jan 16: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ (postponed from Dec 17)

Jan 17: Pittsburgh Peterson Events Center, PA (postponed from Dec 14)

Jan 20: Worcester DCU Center, MA (postponed from Dec 18)

Jan 21: Newark Prudential Center, NJ (postponed from Dec 15)

"We've done everything we could to try and make it work," says Evanescence singer Amy Lee, "but with multiple positive covid tests in our touring party, it just wouldn't be right to continue the show schedule as is.

"All the bands and crew have been so diligent with every precaution to keep this from happening but this virus is a real bitch! We are all vaccinated and nobody's symptoms are severe, we are very grateful for that.

"This tour has been an unforgettable experience that we are so proud of. From the production, to our fantastic crew, to Halestorm and Lilith Czar and Plush – and most of all, to you. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to you incredible fans for making this dream a reality, and making it mean so much more that we ever imagined it could. Thank you for your understanding. We love you!"

"Safety continues to be our top priority," posted Halestorm. "We want nothing more than to play out the rest of this tour for you all, but both bands felt it was only right that we postpone the remaining Halestorm and Evanescence dates.

"We promise we're coming back in the new year for a long overdue rock show!! The dates are rescheduled for January and your tickets will be honoured."

The Evanescence and Halestorm tour kicked off their joint US tour in the first week of November, with Amy Lee and Halestorm's Lzzy Hale joining forces onstage every night for a cover of Linkin Park's 2017 track Heavy.