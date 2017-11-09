Enter Shikari launch into orbit in video for The Sights

Enter Shikari have released a video for their new track The Sights.
The song features on the UK outfit’s latest album The Spark, which launched back in September via Play It Again Sam/Ambush Reality.
The video sees Rou Reynolds, Chris Batten, Rob Rolfe and Liam Clewlow achieve their dream of being the first band to play on the surface of the moon…almost!
Frontman Reynolds says: “Was told we were going big budget for this one. First band to play in space, they said… it’ll be amazing, they said. Load of shite.”
Director Kristian Young adds: “I had the idea of making Enter Shikari the first band ever to perform in space. We didn’t have enough budget to get them there and back, so just faked the whole thing in a studio in East London. Take that, Kubrick.”
Enter Shikari are about to embark on the UK and European tour, which is set to get under way at Liverpool’s Arena on November 16. Find a full list of their 2017 live dates below.
Enter Shikari 2017 tour dates
Nov 16: Liverpool Arena, UK
Nov 17: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Nov 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK
Nov 19: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK
Nov 21: Manchester Victoria Warehouse, UK
Nov 22: Brighton Centre, UK
Nov 24: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK
Nov 25: London Alexandra Palace, UK
Nov 29: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands
Dec 01: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg
Dec 02: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France
Dec 03: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Dec 05: Hamburg Mehr Theatre, Germany
Dec 06: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Dec 07: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Dec 08: Warsaw Proxima, Poland
Dec 09: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic
Dec 11: Vienna Arena, Austria
Dec 12: Munich Tonhalle, Germany
