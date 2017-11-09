Metal vocalist Danica Roem becomes first openly transgender US state official

Metal vocalist Danica Roem has become the first openly transgender US state official.

The Cab Ride Home singer and Democrat won her House Of Delegates election, ousting Republican incumbent Bob Marshall in Virginia.

Marshall was a sponsor of the notorious “bathroom bill” which dictates that people must use public bathrooms according to the gender on their birth certificate and not their current identity.

Her election win has drawn praise from fellow Virginian and Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe, who has congratulated Roem on Instagram.

Blythe says: “Finally! Some good news! Time to take this moment to personally congratulate this woman, Danica Roem, on her historic electoral victory over Bob Marshall.”

He adds: “Why is this a historic victory? Because Roem is now the first openly transgender person to run as such and then be elected to a state legislature in the history of the United States of America. What state did this happen in? My state, Virginia.

“Oh yeah, Danica is also a writer – award-winning journalist – and a singer in a melodic death metal band. When was the last time you heard of a high-level elected official who was a raging Dark Tranquility fan? Or who could discuss Cannibal Corpse in any manner other than a potential court case?”

Meanwhile, former guitarist for hardcore bands Most Precious Blood and Indecision Justin Brannan won a seat on the New York City council. He’ll represent the city’s 43rd District which includes Brooklyn’s Bay Ridge area where Brannan grew up.

