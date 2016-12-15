Enter Shikari announce Take To The Skies North American tour

Enter Shikari will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album Take To The Skies with a North American tour in spring 2017.

They’ll be joined by Being As An Ocean on the dates. The St Albans outfit will also mark the record’s birthday at their headlining Slam Dunk shows in May next year.

Frontman Rou Reynolds says: “We’re glad we were able to include North America in the plans for the 10th anniversary shows, as we’ve been making the track across the Atlantic regularly since the album’s release, and there’s a lot of people still coming to shows today that have been with us since the very start.”

He adds: “We’ll never write another album like Take To The Skies as Enter Shikari isn’t really a band that looks backwards, but to be celebrating the decade anniversary of our debut album feels insane.

“It’s going to be a celebration of that album rather than being the clichéd ‘play the album front-to-back’.”

Enter Shikari continue work on the follow-up to 2015’s The Mindsweep.

Enter Shikari Take To The Skies North American tour 2017

Mar 10: Pomona Glass House, CA

Mar 11: San Diego Soma, CA

Mar 12: Los Angeles Roxy, CA

Mar 13: Phoenix Nile Theater, AZ

Mar 14: Albuquerque Launchpad, NM

Mar 15: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Mar 21: Montreal La Tulipe, QC

Mar 22: Boston Paradise, MA

Mar 23: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Mar 24: Baltimore Sound Stage, MD

Mar 25: Pittsburgh Mr Smalls, PA

Mar 26: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA

Mar 28: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Mar 30: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Mar 31: Austin Grizzly Hall, TX

Apr 01: Dallas Trees, TX

May 23: Dublin Academy

May 24: Belfast Limelight

May 27: Slam Dunk Midlands, Birmingham NEC

May 28: Slam Dunk North, Leeds city centre

May 29: Slam Dunk South, Hatfield Forum

The 10 best Enter Shikari songs as chosen by Rou Reynolds