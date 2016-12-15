Trending

Metallica perform live and take on superfan on Jimmy Kimmel

Watch Metallica perform For Whom The Bell Tolls and face superfan in Metallica quiz on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Metallica on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Metallica appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night – where they performed live and took on a superfan in a quiz about the band.

The thrash icons played their classic track For Whom The Bell Tolls and then faced superfan Dave in a quiz called Who Knows Metallica?

The band also discussed their new, number one album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct and how their iconic band logo was created.

On the band’s logo, drummer Lars Ulrich revealed that frontman Hetfield came up with it. Hetfield says: “On a napkin. When we were thinking up the band and what dream we wanted and how we wanted to conquer the world, it just came out in a sketch.

“I was a perfectionist. I took four years of drafting in high school.”

Metallica also discussed how their children feel about the band, with guitarist Kirk Hammett says: “My kids think that guitar playing is boring. My oldest one plays piano and cello and my eight-year-old plays violin.

“They’re on the good tip I’m just waiting for that moment that they flip over and turn into full-on metalheads.”

Video footage of the band’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live can be viewed below.

Metallica tour dates 2016-17 so far

Dec 15: Hollywood Fonda Theatre, CA
Dec 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA
Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea
Jan 18: Beijing Le Sports Centre, China
Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China
Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore
Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Mar 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Mar 03: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Mar 25: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil
Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina
Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile
May 19-21: Rock On The Range festival, OH

