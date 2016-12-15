Metallica perform live and take on superfan on Jimmy Kimmel

Metallica appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night – where they performed live and took on a superfan in a quiz about the band.

The thrash icons played their classic track For Whom The Bell Tolls and then faced superfan Dave in a quiz called Who Knows Metallica?

The band also discussed their new, number one album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct and how their iconic band logo was created.

On the band’s logo, drummer Lars Ulrich revealed that frontman Hetfield came up with it. Hetfield says: “On a napkin. When we were thinking up the band and what dream we wanted and how we wanted to conquer the world, it just came out in a sketch.

“I was a perfectionist. I took four years of drafting in high school.”

Metallica also discussed how their children feel about the band, with guitarist Kirk Hammett says: “My kids think that guitar playing is boring. My oldest one plays piano and cello and my eight-year-old plays violin.

“They’re on the good tip I’m just waiting for that moment that they flip over and turn into full-on metalheads.”

Video footage of the band’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live can be viewed below.

Dec 15: Hollywood Fonda Theatre, CA

Dec 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 18: Beijing Le Sports Centre, China

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 03: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 25: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

May 19-21: Rock On The Range festival, OH

