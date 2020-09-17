Enslaved release video trailer for Utgard release event

Norwegian prog metallers Enslaved have announced the date of the final act of their Cinematic Summer Tour which will now due to take place on Thursday 1st of October at 7pm BST/8pm CEST, in conjunction with both Prog and Metal Hammer. Lead vocalist and bassist Grutle Kjellson has recorded a preview video which you can watch below.

This virtual release event Utgard - The Journey Within is named after their upcoming studio album Utgard, which is released through Nuclear Blast on October 2, and the band will be performing some songs from the new album live for the very first time.

The show is a collaboration with respected German festival Summer Breeze who have been long-time friends and supporters of the band. The performance will be presented by Louder alongside their sister sites Prog and Metal Hammer, who will also be hosting an exclusive Facebook Q&A with the band the following day also at 7pm BST / 8pm CEST - the day Utgard is revealed to the world.

Enslaved launched an exclusive merchandise range to accompany the Cinematic Summer Tour, with designs viewable below inc. more information. To give everyone the chance to be part of this completely novum in music, all three shows will be free of charge, however Enslaved have launched a donation link if fans wish to make a contribution towards the costs of putting the shows on.

Get Cinematic Summer Tour merch.