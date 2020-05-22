Enslaved release video for new Utgard track Homebound

Enslaved have released a video for their new single Homebound.

The song has been taken from the band’s upcoming album Utgard, which is set to arrive in the autumn through Nuclear Blast. Utgard had originally been scheduled to launch this month, but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about the new track, Enslaved say: “Homebound is about the greatest reward of exploring and travelling into unknown territory – to ‘go viking’ if you will, turning Homebound at the end of the journey.

“It is a song that takes Enslaved on a musical journey that is as much an homage to those who dared so we could play our very own style of music: from nurturing blackened roots to nodding at zeppelins in the sky, beholding teutonic thrash titans and watching speeding motorpsychos take off into the futures.”

In addition, Enslaved will release a limited edition 7-inch single featuring Homebound and a cover of TNT’s Knights Of The Thunder on June 26. It’ll be limited to just 500 pressings and is now available to pre-order.

Enslaved began recording the follow-up to 2017’s E in December last year, with guitarist and founding member Ivar Bjørnson saying: “The Enslaved signature is there, but there is a wild drive and a level of energy that makes me extremely excited.

“All five members have poured their dedication and souls into the preparations, and there are new sides to the band shown that will elevate this album.”

A release date for the album will be announced in due course.

Enslaved: Utgard

1. Fires In The Dark

2. Jettegryta

3. Sequence

4. Homebound

5. Utgardr

6. Urjotun

7. Flight Of Thought And Memory

8. Storms Of Utgard

9. Distant Seasons