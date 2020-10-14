Enslaved announce Utgard European tour for 2021

Norwegian prog metallers Enslaved have announced a European tour for May 2021. The band, who released their acclaimed new album Utgard earlier this month will take in nineteen dates taking the band across seven countries, accompanied by Intronaut, Obsidian Kingdom and Crown as support acts

"We are aware of the uncertainty surrounding any activities being planned for the foreseeable future," the band announce. "Meanwhile, incurable optimism and a pragmatic outlook is in our nature. This has guided us in making plans for May 2021; plans for a tour that will finally bring the Utgard live concept outside of Norway. Expect to see an Enslaved show unlike anything you have seen before!!! Tickets will go on sale this Friday October 16th. We cannot wait to hit the road with class acts such as Intronaut, Obsidian Kingdom and Crown.



"And yes… in case we cannot bring Utgard to the stage in May 2021 - we already have a back-up solution for early 2022 (Peter Griffin style sigh). Any purchased tickets will of course remain valid! We will observe the situation closely and keep you updated. We have high hopes that Utgard can be presented to the world, live on stage in May 2021. This is who we are. Of course, the health of everyone involved is our number one priority, and we will never compromise on that. Stay safe!"

Tickets will go on sale on Friday October 16th at 9am local time via the band's website.

Speaking about the performance of new album Utgard across the world's charts, which saw the band break into the US Billboard Album Chart for the very first time, Ivar Bjørnson comments, "Your support does not cease to amaze us - now it has even been translated into some numbers, and some chart positions to be specific. We cherish each and every person giving their time to check out Utgard - no matter where they might be on the planet (or off it), but we have to comment specifically on two historical positions: #30 in Germany and #67 on the US Billboard Album Chart - two charts we have never had the pleasure of sticking out like sore thumbs on before. This is our moment in Enslaved history, all fellow travellers of Utgard! Thank you!"

Enslaved Utgard European Tour 2021

May 9: GER Berlin, Hole44

May 10: NED Utrecht, De Helling

May 11: FRA Lille, Maison Folie Beaulieu

May 12: UK Birmingham, 02 Institute 2

May 13: UK Glasgow, Classic Grand

May 14: UK Leeds, Brudanel Social Club

May 15: UK London 229

May 16: FRA Paris, La Machine du Moulin Rouge

May 18: SPA Madrid, Caracol

May 19: SPA Barcelona, Boveda

May 20: FRA Lyon, CCO `

May 21: CHE Aarau, KiFF

May 22: AUS Vienna, Metal Meeting

May 24: GER Munich, Backstage

May 25: GER Stuttgart, Wizemann

May 26: GER Cologne, Luxor

May 27: GER Frankfurt, Das Bett

May 28: GER Hamburg, Uebel & Gefährlich

May 29: GER Leipzig, Hellraiser