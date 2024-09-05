Earthside share striking new video for We Who Lament

US progressive rockers Earthside have shared a striking new video for We Who Lament, featuring a powerhouse of a guest vocal performance from the Canadian singer Keturah.

We Who Lament is taken from the band's acclaimed album Let The Truth Speak, which they released through Music Theories Recordings back in 2023.

"From the beginning, we always wanted to be able to show the force of nature that is Keturah in all of her fiery glory on We Who Lament, but circumstances at the time of release made it difficult to coordinate including her in a video," the band explain.

"With the way the song has taken off for us, and become a staple of our live show, we felt the time was right to make good on this collaboration and finally create a special performance video with Keturah bringing it in full force alongside us. Tom Flynn, who has been a video collaborator with Earthside for a few years now, did an incredible job creating immersive and spellbinding worlds for the video that perfectly suit the power and majesty of the song. We hope you enjoy it."

Alongside Ketruah, Let The Truth Speak also featured guest appearances from including Leprous drummer Baard Kolstad, Pritam Adhikary of Aarlon, AJ Channer of Fire From The Gods and TesseracT singer Daniel Tompkins, who features with Russian singer Gennady Tkachenko-Papizh.

Earthside will appear at this year's ProgPower USA before playing US dates with Swedish prog metaller Soen and then Norwegian prog rockers Leprous.

Get Let The Truth Speak.

