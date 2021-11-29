D’Virgilio, Morse & Jennings release first teaser video

Nick D’Virgilio (Big Big Train, ex-Spock’s Beard), Neal Morse (Transatlantic, NMB), and Ross Jennings (Haken, Novena) have released a teaser video featuring a snippet of their song Julia, which you can listen to below.

It's the first chance fans have had to hear the pairing of the three prog vocalists on their new project. The trio will release their debut album, Troika, through InsideOut Music in early 2022.

“Neal and Nick and Spock’s have been a huge influence on me,” Ross Jennings tells Prog Magazine in our latest issue. “So to be asked to be in that Spock’s sandwich, sort of in the middle of this reunion of sorts, is such a surreal thing.

“All I can say is don’t expect Spock’s meets Haken. It’s really about our three individual personalities as songwriters. I would say it’s more akin to Crosby, Stills and Nash - that kind of vibe.”

Julia will be released as a single on Decmber 3. Fans can pre-follow the band on digital services here.