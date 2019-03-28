Drummer Gil Sharone quits Marilyn Manson’s band

Gil Sharone has announced that he’s quit Marilyn Manson’s band after five years behind the drum kit.

He first hooked up with Manson in 2013 and played on 2015’s The Pale Emperor and 2017’s Heaven Upside Down. But he’s decided to leave the band to “pursue other current and future projects.”

He says in a statement: “After five amazing years playing drums for Marilyn Manson, I’ve decided to leave the band. It’s been one of the highlights of my career but it’s time for me to pursue other current and future projects.

“Much love to Marilyn Manson and the homies I shared the stage with – and to the fans. It’s been a blast.”

The news comes just a few weeks after Manson revealed that he was almost finished his new album, which he’s been recording with Shooter Jennings, so it’s possible that Sharone will appear on the record.

Manson will also head out on tour with Rob Zombie on The Twins Of Evil: Hell Never Dies tour, which will get under way in Baltimore on July 9. Find a full list of dates below.

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson: The Twins Of Evil: Hell Never Dies tour

Jul 09: Baltimore Royal Farms Arena, MD

Jul 10: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Jul 12: Huntington Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV

Jul 13: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 14: Evansville Ford Center, IN

Jul 16: Rockford BMO Harris Bank Center, IL

Jul 17: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS

Jul 21: Council Bluffs WestFair Amphitheatre, IA

Jul 23: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Jul 24: Bismarck Event Center, ND

Jul 25: Billings Rimrock Auto Arena, MT

Aug 04: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Aug 06: Saskatoon SaskTel Center, SK

Aug 07: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

Aug 09: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Aug 10: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

Aug 11: Fort Wayne Allen County Coliseum, IN

Aug 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Aug 14: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

Aug 16: Ottawa Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Aug 17: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC

Aug 18: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH