Marilyn Manson has nearly finished his new album

Marilyn Manson took to Instagram this weekend to announce that he is working on a new studio album, which is apparently nearly finished.

Tagging in outlaw country musician Shooter Jennings, with whom Manson collaborated on a David Bowie cover in 2016, he took to the social media platform to declare that work on the album is soon to be finished. It will mark Manson's 11th studio album to date.

The post follows news that Manson will be heading out on a 22-date Twins Of Evil tour with Rob zombie this summer. The Twins Of Evil: Hell Never Dies Tour will get under way at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore on July 9, and conclude at Gilford’s Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on August 18. Tickets are on sale now – check out full dates below.

On my way to @shooterjennings to finish my new album. (Photo by Lindsay Usich) Marilyn Manson A photo posted by @marilynmanson on Mar 16, 2019 at 9:03am PDT

Jul 09: Baltimore Royal Farms Arena, MD

Jul 10: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Jul 12: Huntington Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV

Jul 13: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 14: Evansville Ford Center, IN

Jul 16: Rockford BMO Harris Bank Center, IL

Jul 17: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS

Jul 21: Council Bluffs WestFair Amphitheatre, IA

Jul 23: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Jul 24: Bismarck Event Center, ND

Jul 25: Billings Rimrock Auto Arena, MT

Aug 04: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Aug 06: Saskatoon SaskTel Center, SK

Aug 07: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

Aug 09: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Aug 10: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

Aug 11: Fort Wayne Allen County Coliseum, IN

Aug 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Aug 14: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

Aug 16: Ottawa Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Aug 17: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC

Aug 18: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH