Drott release hypnotic video for new single Arch Of Gloom

Drott, the new dark instrumental prog outfit featuring Enslaved's Arve Isdal, Ulver's Ivar Thormodsæter and Matias Monsen, have released a video for their brand new single, the hypnotically sinister Arch of Gloom, which you can watch below.

The song is taken from the band's first full-length album, Orcus, which will be released through By Norse Music on September 24.

“At the end of a dark and bouncy road lies the Arch Of Gloom," the band explain. "Through persistent bass and drums, Arch Of Gloom is driven to the point of desperate collapse by a haunting guitar solo. Mesmerising in its mystical attraction, it hypnotises desperate souls into a surrealistic dance before they are lured down the abyss to face the verdict of Orcus.”

Drott formed last year and released their self-titled EP in March on the By Norse label. It established the Drott’s dark instrumental progressive rock sound with great reviews. The band have previously released a video for The Marauders.

Orcus will be available as a CD digipack trifold, 12” black gatefold vinyl, 12” gold gatefold vinyl (limited to 100 copies, By Norse Music online stores exclusive), 12” milky clear w/ black and gold splatter gatefold vinyl (limited to 100 copies, By Norse Music online stores exclusive) and digital.

Pre-order Europe.

Pre-order USA.