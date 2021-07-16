Enslaved and Ulver members combine in the haunting Drott

Drott, a new dark folk prog outfit featuring Enslaved's Arve Isdal, Ulver's Ivar Thormodsæter and Matias Monsen, have released their first single, The Marauders, which you can watch below.

The Marauders is taken from the band's first full-length album, Orcus, which will be released through By Norse Music on September 24. You can check out the album artwork and tracklisting below.

“The Marauders are not visible through the layers of mist," the band explain. "You can hear them hanging in ropes and sharpening their tools of mischief before their dire intentions are manifested through slow, dark riffs and slaughtering, heavy beats. They are lost souls roaming the Underworld, vicious murderers and thieves constantly searching for prey.”

The group, who formed last year released their self-titled EP in March on the By Norse label. It established the Drott’s dark instrumental progressive rock sound with great reviews.

Orcus will be available as a CD digipack trifold, 12” black gatefold vinyl, 12” gold gatefold vinyl (limited to 100 copies, By Norse Music online stores exclusive), 12” milky clear w/ black and gold splatter gatefold vinyl (limited to 100 copies, By Norse Music online stores exclusive) and digital.

Pre-order Europe.

Pre-order USA.

(Image credit: By Norse)

Drott: Orcus

1. The Lure

2. Caerdroia

3. Katabasis

4. The Strait

5. Psychopomp

6. By the Lunar Lake

7. The Marauders

8. Grey Gull

9. Arch of Gloom

10. Orcus