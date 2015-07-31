Disturbed hail the weed in Fire It Up

Disturbed have released a lyric video for their track Fire It Up – celebrating the effects of marijuana.

It follows frontman David Draiman’s revelation that he’s written most of his material while under the influence of weed.

Draiman said this week: “I’ll have a very skeletal musical idea in my head, then I’ll light one up, go in the shower and let the steam build up. I can see the holes in the rhythm and the melody and I’ll know where I can go, and what the possibilities are. It helps me be able to perceive everything a little bit more clearly.”

He added of Fire It Up: “I figured, ‘What the hell, let’s write a song about it!’”

The track appears on sixth album Immortalized, released on August 21 and available for pre-order now. Disturbed are featured in the current edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.