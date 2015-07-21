The Future Is Now: It's Metal Hammer 273

By now we’re sure word has spread across the length and breadth of the internet and into your eyeballs that Babymetal are on the cover of Metal Hammer.

We spent 72 hours with the Japanese sensations to find out just what the hell is going on and why they’re so controversial. We chat to the band, the mastermind behind it all, their label, their peers and many more to get the ultimate story on the band you either love or hate.

You can also get your very own Fox God mask!

Plus we get the story behind Iron Maiden’s artwork for new album The Book Of Souls from noted British historian, writer and Mayanist Simon Martin. What does it all mean? Should we be scared? Is there a secret message detailing the oncoming zombie apocalypse? We find out!

We catch up with Bullet For My Valentine ahead of their new album Venom to talk about the new line-up and their new attitude toward heavy metal and their band. Plus we talk to new bassist Jamie Mathias about slotting into one of Britain’s biggest bands.

Ghost are on the cusp of releasing what is arguably their finest work to date so we sit down with a Nameless Ghould to discover their plans for musical development, how their conversion mission is progressing and why they won’t last forever.

We take you behind the scenes at the biggest and booziest bash of the year – the Metal Hammer Golden Gods! From the HMS Hammer to the award ceremony to the live performances – we have it all! Get the full lowdown of what happened on the most metal day of the year. Our livers still hurt thinking about it…

Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe has moved on from the hell of incarceration in a Czech prison and has unloaded his anger and pain into new album VII: Sturm und Drang. With the darkest times of the band’s career now confined to CD, we take a look at what it’s really made of.

Plus there’s LOADS more from Chelsea Wolfe, We Came As Romans, Myrkur, Radkey, Within Temptation, Halestorm and Hatebreed.

And there are SIXTEEN posters featuring some of the goriest album art in the world from Cannibal Corpse, Obituary and Slayer.

There’s a 15-track CD full of new music from Lamb Of God, Parkway Drive, Thy Art Is Murder, Powerwolf and more!

Our online stockists are already sold out but the new issue is available in store now.