District 97 announce kickstarter for album number five

Chicago prog rockers District 97 have announced a new Kickstarter campaign for their upcoming fifth album, the follow-up to 2019's Screens. You can watch a video below where the band detail the campaign.

The time has come," says drummer Jonathan Schang. "We've been working on new music for the last few years, and we're ready to take it into the studio. We need help on that last part though, and that's why we've just launched a Kickstarter. We've amped up the exclusive, limited-edition, and one of a kind rewards so that every backer should feel they got their money's worth and then some.

"Concurrently, we're heading to the east coast for the first time in over 4 years. We've put together a show that balances our new material with fan favourites, and can't wait to unleash it at ProgStock, MondoNYC, and everywhere else we're hitting along the way. Come be the first to hear what we've been cooking up these last couple years!"

At the same time the quintet are heading out on the road in America in October on what they've called their Many New Things tour. They will play:

Oct 6: OH Cincinnati Radio Artifact

Oct 8: NJ Rahway Progstock Festival

Oct 9: MA Lowell Zorba Music Hall

Oct 11: NY New York City Arlene's Grocery (Mondo NYC Festival)

Oct 12: PA Kennett Square Kennett Flash

Oct 13: OH Lakewood Mahall's

Get tickets.