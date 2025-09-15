You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

One of the mega releases of the 80s, the masterpiece that is Foreigner’s 4 is absolutely deserving of the super-deluxe treatment, not having been reissued in a properly expanded format up until now.

Produced by the legendary ‘Mutt’ Lange, this now remixed hit-studded classic is available in multiple formats, boasting a plethora of extras. Depending on which version your wallet will stretch to, you can have an Atmos mix, five previously unreleased songs, 14 alternative/ early versions, 15 instrumentals and 15 live performances, with the five-disc CD/Blu-ray and digital versions containing the most bang for your buck.

Of the extras, the previously unreleased songs are definitely worth having, not least the now finished Fool If You Love Him and the slightly less finished Jealous Lover, both of which should have graced the original release.

Take One Guitar (Juke Box Hero Early Version)

Of the alternative/early versions, it’s fascinating to hear work-in-progress takes like the piano-and-vocal and stripped-back early versions of Waiting For A Girl Like You, while Take One Guitar (Juke Box Hero) is very weird without its titular hook.

Likewise, some of the instrumental mixes – such as the two bass versions of Urgent – are curious and a tad surreal, but do at least allow a unique sort of Foreigner karaoke. It’s fun stuff, but it’s doubtful that you’ll hit repeat very often. Much more worthwhile is the thunderous and raw 1981-82 live tour material, which includes older classics like Hot Blooded, Cold As Ice and Starrider.

Ultimately, it turns out that more of a great thing is an even greater thing.