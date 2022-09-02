Dim Gray premiere first ever video for Cannons

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Norwegian art rock trio Dim Gray have just released their new album Firmament

Dim Gray
(Image credit: Emil Vestre)

Norwegian art rock trio Dim Gray have premiered a new video, the band's very first, for new track Cannons, which you can watch below.

Cannons is taken from the band's  second album, Firmament, which has just been released through  Big Big Train’s English Electric Recordings label. The stylish conceptual black and white video has been directed and filmed by Prog's own writer and photographer Anne-Marie Forker and features one of Norway's leading magicians

“Mats Svalebjørg is one of Norway's best magicians and was eager to join us, becoming an essential part of the process," the band state. "Being brand new to videos, we figured that this was the perfect opportunity for us to tell a story that was playful and funny, while still capturing the essence of the song."

Dim Gray played their first ever UK show last night supporting Big Big Train at their warm-up show in Chandler's Ford and support the band this evening at Friars in Aylesbury. Keyboard player Oskar Holldorff is also standing in for BBT keyboard player Carly Bryant, who is unable to join the band for these dates for family reasons.

Firmament is available on CD, LP (via Plane Groovy) and all digital services, with the physical formats available to pre-order now via Burning Shed.

Get Firmament.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.