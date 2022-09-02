Dim Gray premiere first ever video for Cannons

Norwegian art rock trio Dim Gray have premiered a new video, the band's very first, for new track Cannons, which you can watch below.

Cannons is taken from the band's second album, Firmament, which has just been released through Big Big Train’s English Electric Recordings label. The stylish conceptual black and white video has been directed and filmed by Prog's own writer and photographer Anne-Marie Forker and features one of Norway's leading magicians

“Mats Svalebjørg is one of Norway's best magicians and was eager to join us, becoming an essential part of the process," the band state. "Being brand new to videos, we figured that this was the perfect opportunity for us to tell a story that was playful and funny, while still capturing the essence of the song."

Dim Gray played their first ever UK show last night supporting Big Big Train at their warm-up show in Chandler's Ford and support the band this evening at Friars in Aylesbury. Keyboard player Oskar Holldorff is also standing in for BBT keyboard player Carly Bryant, who is unable to join the band for these dates for family reasons.

Firmament is available on CD, LP (via Plane Groovy) and all digital services, with the physical formats available to pre-order now via Burning Shed.

