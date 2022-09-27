Devin Townsend reveals railway-themed video for new single Call Of The Void

Devin Townsend has released a video for his new single, Call Of The Void, which you can watch below. The video continues the story that started in the clip for Moonpeople, it was once again created by Devin himself.

Call Of The Void is the first new music from Townsend's much-anticipated album Lightwork,which will be released through InsideOut Music on October 28.

"The concept of the song is based around the ‘call of the void’ as an analogy for intrusive thoughts," Townsend explains. "I first heard the term describing 'the temptation to hurl yourself over the cliff when your driving a car'… or to 'put your hand in the fire when you know you’ll get burned’ etc… thoughts that you know are wrong, but you fear that you won’t be able to control the impulses to deny it. The point being: often I feel we have a choice, and trying not to lose sight of that was very important to me during recent difficult times.

"In terms of the visuals: all through lockdown, I really fell in love with ‘cabview train journeys’ that Railway Cowgirl and others were posting on YouTube. Essentially, they are often full, first person journeys to cold and distant places, far from the chaos of the world, with a sense of constant momentum really calmed me. Maybe being on tour for so many years is what made it a comfort to watch during lockdown, but in any event, I started writing with the videos playing in the background in the studio and so I thought it would be appropriate for this video.

"In regards to the ’story’ of these three videos, the character is now on the train headed to where the Lighthouse is located. So there you go… song two. It’s about not letting the chaos of the world shake you. Trying to stay calm at our centre to try and get through it all."

Lightwork willl be available in several editions including a limited deluxe orange 3LP+2CD+Blu-ray box-set that includes both Lightwork and its companion album Nightwork on both CD and Vinyl, as well as a Blu-ray including 5.1 surround sound, album commentary and visuals, art-cards and extensive perfect-bound booklet, all contained in a lift-off lid box. There will also be a Limited 2CD+Blu-ray artbook, limited 2CD digipak, gatefold 180g 2LP+CD, standard CD Jewelcase and digital album.

Pre-order Lighwork.