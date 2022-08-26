Devin Townsend launches video for brand new song Moonpeople

Devin Townsend has released a video for his brand new single, Moonpeople, which you can watch below. The video, the first of three in a series, was filmed by Devin himself while he was in Spain earlier this year.

Moonpeole is the first new music from Townsend's much-anticipated album Lightwork,which will be released through InsideOut Music on October 28.

"The last few years have been a lot, and this is the music that I wrote during that time, Townsend explains. "In essence, Lightwork is a bit more of a ‘song’ oriented album. A bit more direct and simpler than a lot of what I’ve been doing lately. After Empath and The Puzzle, things kind of swung back in the direction of more traditional arrangements for Lightwork.

"Lyrically, It kind of hints at the struggles of the last few years but with an eye on putting the pieces back together again. We chose Moonpeople as the first of three video releases from this project, The three videos share a theme, so I think that’ll work.

"Moonpeople is the first song on Lightwork and acts as a sort of mission statement for the album. Post pandemic… kids are now teens… 50 years old, who am I now? Beyond any platitudes or delusions, who am I now that the smoke is clearing and what do I want to do, and who do I want to be, moving forward?

"The term ‘Moonpeople’ in my mind, refers to those in society that kind of ‘watch’ things rather than being directly involved in it. Maybe the Moonpeople are more introverted rather than extroverted? In any case, it functions as a song on the album that will set the stage for the dynamic nature of the material that follows it."

Featuring artwork by frequent collaborator Travis Smith, Lightwork willl be available in several editions including a limited deluxe orange 3LP+2CD+Blu-ray box-set that includes both Lightwork and its companion album Nightwork on both CD and Vinyl, as well as a Blu-ray including 5.1 surround sound, album commentary and visuals, art-cards and extensive perfect-bound booklet, all contained in a lift-off lid box. There will also be a Limited 2CD+Blu-ray artbook, limited 2CD digipak, gatefold 180g 2LP+CD, standard CD Jewelcase and digital album.

Pre-order Lighwork.