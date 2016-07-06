Devin Townsend Project announce European tour

Devin Townsend Project have announced a European tour.
The dates will take place in 2017, and have been set up in support of latest album Transcendence which is due out on September 9. Support will be shared with Between The Buried And Me and Leprous.
It marks the band’s first release since 2014’s Z2 double album, and mainman Townsend previously said it would bridge the gap between that record and his upcoming symphonic project.
Townsend said: “Transcendence, like every record I’ve done prior, is an extension of what’s been going on in my world, represented in a new batch of songs. I’m 44 years old now, and this is where I have been over the past two years since Z2.
“The result of this process is a record that I truly think the intention of is special. I found gas to put into the tank and am glad I did.
“I think the intention, the theme, and the participation of everyone involved allows this album to act like a fulcrum between the past few years and what I intend to do next with the symphony. I am very proud of it and everyone involved.”
Townsend will be joined onstage by Dave Young, Mike St-Jean, Ryan Van Poederooyen and Brian Waddel.
Tickets go on sale July 8.
Townsend will appear at the TeamRock-sponsored HeavyCon at Birmingham’s NEC on September 30 - October 2.
- Ginger Baker recovering ‘miraculously’ after heart surgery and fall
- Pixies will release new album Head Carrier in September 2016
- Rob Reed streams 19-minute Sanctuary II excerpt
- Lars Ulrich compares Metallica classic Master Of Puppets to upcoming album
Devin Townsend Project 2017 European tour
Jan 28: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Jan 30: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Jan 31: Paris Le Bataclan, France
Feb 01: Bordeaux Rockschool Barbey, France
Feb 03: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Feb 04: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain
Feb 05: Marseille Le Moulin, France
Feb 07: Milan Live Club, Italy
Feb 08: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Feb 09: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Feb 10: Munich Backstage, Germany
Feb 12: Zagreb Tvornica Club, Croatia
Feb 13: Budapest A38, Hungary
Feb 14: Vienna Arena, Austria
Feb 16: Prague The Roxy, Czech Republic
Feb 17: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany
Feb 18: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Feb 19: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
Feb 21: Hamburg Grunspan, Germany
Feb 22: Arhus Voxhall, Denmark
Feb 23: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Feb 25: Bergen Blastfest, Norway
Feb 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Feb 28: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
Mar 01: Seinajoki Rytmikorjaamo, Finland
Mar 03: Stockholm Berns, Sweden
Mar 04: Malmo KB, Sweden
Mar 05: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Mar 07: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany
Mar 08: Dortmund FZW, Germany
Mar 09: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Mar 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Mar 12: Bristol Colston Hall
Mar 13: Manchester Academy
Mar 14: Glasgow Barrowlands
Mar 16: Birmingham O2 Institute
Mar 17: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo
Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City