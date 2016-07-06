Devin Townsend Project announce European tour

Devin Townsend Project have announced a European tour.

The dates will take place in 2017, and have been set up in support of latest album Transcendence which is due out on September 9. Support will be shared with Between The Buried And Me and Leprous.

It marks the band’s first release since 2014’s Z2 double album, and mainman Townsend previously said it would bridge the gap between that record and his upcoming symphonic project.

Townsend said: “Transcendence, like every record I’ve done prior, is an extension of what’s been going on in my world, represented in a new batch of songs. I’m 44 years old now, and this is where I have been over the past two years since Z2.

“The result of this process is a record that I truly think the intention of is special. I found gas to put into the tank and am glad I did.

“I think the intention, the theme, and the participation of everyone involved allows this album to act like a fulcrum between the past few years and what I intend to do next with the symphony. I am very proud of it and everyone involved.”

Townsend will be joined onstage by Dave Young, Mike St-Jean, Ryan Van Poederooyen and Brian Waddel.

Tickets go on sale July 8.

Townsend will appear at the TeamRock-sponsored HeavyCon at Birmingham’s NEC on September 30 - October 2.

Devin Townsend Project 2017 European tour

Jan 28: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Jan 30: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jan 31: Paris Le Bataclan, France

Feb 01: Bordeaux Rockschool Barbey, France

Feb 03: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Feb 04: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Feb 05: Marseille Le Moulin, France

Feb 07: Milan Live Club, Italy

Feb 08: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Feb 09: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Feb 10: Munich Backstage, Germany

Feb 12: Zagreb Tvornica Club, Croatia

Feb 13: Budapest A38, Hungary

Feb 14: Vienna Arena, Austria

Feb 16: Prague The Roxy, Czech Republic

Feb 17: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Feb 18: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Feb 19: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Feb 21: Hamburg Grunspan, Germany

Feb 22: Arhus Voxhall, Denmark

Feb 23: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Feb 25: Bergen Blastfest, Norway

Feb 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Feb 28: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Mar 01: Seinajoki Rytmikorjaamo, Finland

Mar 03: Stockholm Berns, Sweden

Mar 04: Malmo KB, Sweden

Mar 05: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Mar 07: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Mar 08: Dortmund FZW, Germany

Mar 09: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Mar 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Mar 12: Bristol Colston Hall

Mar 13: Manchester Academy

Mar 14: Glasgow Barrowlands

Mar 16: Birmingham O2 Institute

Mar 17: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City

