Rob Reed streams 19-minute Sanctuary II excerpt

Rob Reed has streamed a 19-minute excerpt from latest solo album Sanctuary II.

It follows on from the Magenta mainman’s 2014 release Sanctuary – his personal tribute to Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells.

Sanctuary II was once again completed in collaboration with Oldfield collaborators Tom Newman and Simon Heyworth, and features Les Penning on recorders and Simon Phillips on drums.

Reed recently told Prog: “It’s not meant to be a rehash or a pastiche. It’s not a cheap imitation, or a fanboy thing created in someone’s bedroom.

“These are standalone records with all real instruments in a proper recording studio. They’re proper albums that I wanted people to take seriously and judge on their own merits.”

He’s gearing up for two live performances based on the Sanctuary albums at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios in Wiltshire on October 8. Some tickets remain on sale. Sanctuary II is available now.

