Devin Townsend Project announce Transcendence

Devin Townsend Project have announced that’ll they’ll release their latest album entitled Transcendence on September 2.

It’s marks the band’s first release since 2014’s Z2 double album, and mainman Townsend says it’ll bridge the gap between that record and his upcoming symphonic project.

He says: “Transcendence, like every record I’ve done prior, is an extension of what’s been going on in my world, represented in a new batch of songs. I’m 44 years old now, and this is where I have been over the past two years since Z2.”

“The result of this process is a record that I truly think the intention of is special. I found gas to put into the tank and am glad I did. I think the intention, the theme, and the participation of everyone involved allows this album to act like a fulcrum between the past few years and what I intend to do next with the symphony. I am very proud of it and everyone involved.”

The cover art – which can be viewed below – was created by Anthony Clarkson, who the Canadian musician has worked with previously.

Townsend says: “He presented me the main image of the girl as a painted version, and I was intrigued and asked him to redo it with a girl he knew with photos.

“I liked the idea that it seemed like a mash up of religious and spiritual imagery, in a sense, representing the idea – to me – that these types of connections to the infinite are often more like identities we can cling to rather than what lies behind.

“In a sense, the character on the front almost seems like the ideologies she’s representing are more ‘brand names’ than anything else.”

A full tracklist will be released in due course.

Devin Townsend Project have also announced a run of North American shows. Fallujah will support on all dates, with Between The Buried And Me appearing at selected gigs.

The tour kicks off at Kelowna’s Hellraiser Festival, British Columbia, on the day the album launches.

Townsend will appear at the TeamRock-sponsored HeavyCon at London’s Excel which runs from September 30 - October 2. He’ll be one of the main speakers at the event and will also give a guitar masterclass.

Tickets are available from the official website.

Sep 02: Kelowna Hellraiser Festival, BC

Sep 03: Calgary The Gateway, AB

Sep 04: Edmonton Starlite Room, AB

Sep 06: Winnipeg Pyramid Cabaret, MD

Sep 07: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN

Sep 09: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN (with Between The Buried And Me)

Sep 10: Atlanta Prog Power Fest, GA

Sep 11: Orlando The Plaza Live, FL (with Between The Buried And Me)

Sep 12: Charlotte Amos’ Southend, NC (with Between The Buried And Me)

Sep 13: Silverspring The Fillmore, MD (with Between The Buried And Me)

Sep 15: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA (with Between The Buried And Me)

Sep 16: New York PlayStation Theatre, NY (with Between The Buried And Me)

Sep 17: Worcester The Palladium, MA (with Between The Buried And Me)

Sep 18: Montreal Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre, QC (with Between The Buried And Me)

Sep 20: Toronto The Danforth Music Hall, ON (with Between The Buried And Me)

Sep 21: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH (with Between The Buried And Me)

Sep 22: Detroit St Andrews Hall, MI (with Between The Buried And Me)

Sep 23: Chicago House Of Blues, IL (with Between The Buried And Me)

Sep 24: Grand Rapids The Intersection, MI (with Between The Buried And Me)

Sep 25: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY (with Between The Buried And Me)

Sep 27: New Orleans The Joy Theater, LA (with Between The Buried And Me)

Sep 29: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX (with Between The Buried And Me)

Oct 05: San Francisco The regency Ballroom, CA (with Between The Buried And Me)

Oct 06: Los Angeles The Novo, CA (with Between The Buried And Me)

Oct 07: Tempe The Marquee, AZ (with Between The Buried And Me)

Oct 08: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowk, NV (with Between The Buried And Me)

Oct 09: Sacramento Ace Of Space, CA (with Between The Buried And Me)

Oct 11: Boise Knitting Factory, IH (with Between The Buried And Me)

Oct 12: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA (with Between The Buried And Me)

Oct 13: Portland Chrystal Ballroom, OR (with Between The Buried And Me)

Oct 14: Seattle Studio Seven, WA (with Between The Buried And Me)

Oct 15: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC (with Between The Buried And Me)