Ginger Baker recovering ‘miraculously’ after heart surgery and fall

Ginger Baker is recovering “miraculously well” from heart surgery and a serious fall, his daughter reports.

But the former Cream drummer, 76, is a long way off from being able to perform again.

Baker cancelled a series of shows in February, announcing that he’d been diagnosed with a “serious” condition, then later praised his doctor, saying: “He’s going to get me playing again.”

His daughter Leda tells The Mirror: “Ginger is on the road to recovery. After open heart surgery and a bad fall he is miraculously recovering well.

“He called the day after surgery to say he was okay. Albeit a rather disorientated and unintelligible conversation, he was at least awake and aware.”

She hasn’t provided details of his fall, but says it resulted in swollen legs, for which he’s receiving medical attention. She adds: “Although he’s recovering, any performance in the near future seems over-ambitious.”

Baker had been due to tour the UK and US during April and May, and to appear at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair later this month. Last year he distanced Cream from the heavy metal genre, saying: “I loathe and detest heavy metal.”

