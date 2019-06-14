Delain announce 2020 headline tour

Delain have revealed they’ll play four headline dates across England early next year.

The band have lined up shows in Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol and London in February, where fans will be able to hear some of their new material from upcoming studio sixth studio album.

Delain, who’ll take to the Zippo Encore Stage at Download UK at 3.50pm this afternoon, say: “We are excited to announce that we will perform in the UK again early 2020!

“Some of our favourite shows have been in the UK and we can't wait to rock out with all of you once again during the UK leg of our Masters Of Destiny tour.

“We will bring our brand new studio album with us, so prepare for a set list full of surprises. See you soon!”

Tickets will go on general sale from 9am next Wednesday (June 19) and the support acts will be announced in due course.

Earlier this year, Delain release the Hunter’s Moon live package which featured four new studio tracks and the video for Masters Of Destiny which was filmed in Iceland.