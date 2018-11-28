Def Leppard share video for their cover of Depeche Mode’s Personal Jesus

Def Leppard have shared a video for their cover of Depeche Mode’s classic 1989 track Personal Jesus.
The song was the lead single for Depeche Mode's 1990 album Violator, and has been covered by artists including Johnny Cash and Marilyn Manson in the past.
Speaking previously about the decision to cover Personal Jesus, which Def Lep recored for a Spotify session earlier this year, guitarist Phil Collen told the streaming service’s Under Cover podcast: “We did a covers album called Yeah! and we made a point to not do Beatles, Stones or Zeppelin – the run of the mill stuff.
“When this session came up, what was really interesting was that everyone was going, ‘Maybe be could do an Eagles song or an Abba song.’
“It was like, ‘No! That’s naff, that’s passé. Let’s do something that we wouldn’t have normally done. It would be really cool to do something that’s quite vital.’
“And Ronan, who’s our out-front guy, used Personal Jesus to test the PAs. Vivian Campbell said, ‘Hey, why don’t we do Personal Jesus?’ That’s one song that everyone agreed on.”
Earlier this year, Def Leppard received their very first nomination for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. We’ll find out next month if they’ve made it in.
This coming Friday, Def Leppard will release a new Best Of titled The Story So Far which will include Personal Jesus along with another 34 tracks.
Also arriving on November 30 is Hysteria: The Singles – a limited edition 10-disc vinyl box set featuring the smash hits Pour Some Sugar On Me, Animal, Love Bites, Hysteria, Rocket and Armageddon It, along with two bonus singles Excitable/Run Riot and Love And Affection/Don’t Shoot The Shotgun.
The band are also gearing up for their UK and Ireland Hysteria tour, which gets under way on Saturday night in Dublin. They'll also headline Download UK next summer.
Def Leppard: The Story So Far
Disc 1
1. Animal
2. Photograph
3. Pour Some Sugar On Me
4. Love Bites
5. Let’s Get Rocked
6. Armaggedon It
7. Foolin’
8. Two Steps Behind
9. Heaven Is
10. Rocket
11. Hysteria
12. Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad
13. Make Love Like A Man
14. Action
15. When Love & Hate Collide
16. Rock Of Ages
17. Personal Jesus
Disc 2
1. Let’s Go
2. Promises
3. Slang
4. Bringin’ On The Heartbreak
5. Rock On (Radio Remix)
6. Nine Lives (feat. Tim McGraw)
7. Work It Out
8. Stand Up
9. Dangerous
10. Now
11. Undefeated
12. Tonight
13. C’Mon C’Mon
14. Man Enough
15. No Matter What
16. All I Want Is Everything
17. It’s All About Believing
18. Kings Of The World
Hysteria: The Singles Box Set
Disc 1: Women / Tear It Down (US Version)
Disc 2: Animal / I Wanna Be Your Hero (US Version)
Disc 3: Hysteria / Ride in To the Sun (Int Version)
Disc 4: Pour Some Sugar on Me / Ring of Fire (US Version)
Disc 5: Love Bites / Billy’s Got A Gun (Live)(Int Version)
Disc 6: Armageddon It / Release Me (Can Version)
Disc 7: Rocket / Woman (Live) (US Version)
Disc 8: Excitable / Run Riot (Album Version)
Disc 9: Love and Affection / Don't Shoot Shotgun (Album Version)
Disc 10: Animal / Tear It Down (Spanish Artwork Version)
