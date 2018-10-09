Def Leppard, Todd Rundgren & Stevie Nicks lead nominees for 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has revealed the nominees for next year’s ceremony.

A total of 15 artists and bands have been announced, and those include Def Leppard, Todd Rundgren, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, The Cure and Rage Against The Machine

The list is completed by Roxy Music, Devo, Kraftwerk, the Zombies, MC5, John Prine, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, LL Cool J and Janet Jackson.

It marks the first time that Sheffield rock icons Def Leppard have been nominated, with other first-timers being Nicks, Rundgren, Roxy Music, Prine and Devo.

The current Def Leppard lineup of Joe Elliott, Rick Allen, Vivian Campbell, Phil Collen and Rick Savage are listed, along with late guitarist Steve Clark and the band’s original guitarist Pete Willis.

For the seventh year running, fans will be able to have their say in the Fan Vote, with the five artists who receive the most votes making up a “fan’s ballot” that will help determine who makes it in.

The Class Of 2019 will also be decided by artists, members of the music industry, journalists and music historians.

Roxy Music’s eligible lineup features Bryan Ferry, Brian Eno, John Gustafson, Eddie Jobson, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera, Graham Simpson and Paul Thompson.

The Cure’s current lineup featuring Robert Smith, Simon Gallup, Jason Cooper and Roger O’Donnell are all eligible, along with Lol Tolhurst, Porl Thompson, Perry Bamonte, Michael Dempsey and Boris Williams.

The winners will be announced in December, with the induction ceremony taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, on March 29, 2019.

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2019 nominees

• Def Leppard

• Devo

• Janet Jackson

• John Prine

• Kraftwerk

• LL Cool J

• MC5

• Radiohead

• Rage Against the Machine

• Roxy Music

• Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

• Stevie Nicks

• The Cure

• The Zombies

• Todd Rundgren