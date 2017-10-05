Deep Purple set sail in animated video for The Surprising

Deep Purple have released an animated video for their track The Surprising.
The song features on the band’s 20th studio album InFinite, which launched in April this year with the promo directed and illustrated by Matt Rooke alongside director Peter Rogers, who also produced the video together with Craig Hooper and Collin Games.
A statement on the release reads: “Today, Deep Purple are setting sails into new waters with their first ever animated video.
“The official video for The Surprising takes the viewer on a journey through the magical 50-year history of the band. With high attention to detail, the animated masterpiece follows the five heroes of our story – Ian Gillan, Ian Paice, Roger Glover, Don Airey and Steve Morse – through a stormy ship cruise full of allusions and sees them riding off into the sunset.”
Deep Purple have also announced that they’ll release a limited edition gold version of InFinite on November 3, a 3LP titled The InFinite Live Recordings Vol.1 and a Blu-ray documentary.
The gold edition will launch on 2CD digipak with brand new artwork and along with the original album, will contain their previously unreleased 80-minute live set from Hellfest 2017.
Deep Purple’s set will also feature on The InFinite Live Recordings Vol.1, which has been produced by Bob Ezrin.
The 97-minute documentary titled From Here To inFinite focuses on how the band created their 20th studio album, with the Blu-ray also containing more than two hour of bonus material, including three previously unreleased videos for Time For Bedlam, Birds Of Prey and Smoke On The Water – all filmed at this year’s Hellfest.
The package will also feature behind-the-scenes footage, outtakes, interviews and an audio commentary by Deep Purple themselves.
Deep Purple will play shows across the UK next month on The Long Goodbye Tour, with support from Europe and Cats In Space.
Deep Purple Infinite Gold Edition tracklist
CD1: InFinite
- Time For Bedlam
- Hip Boots
- All I Got Is You
- One Night In Vegas
- Get Me Outta Here
- The Surprising
- Johnny’s Band
- On Top Of The World
- Birds Of Prey
- Roadhouse Blues
CD2: Live At Hellfest 2017
- Time For Bedlam
- Fireball
- Bloodsucker
- Strange Kind Of Woman
- Uncommon Man
- The Surprising
- Lazy
- Birds Of Prey
- Perfect Strangers
- Space Truckin’
- Smoke On The Water
Deep Purple The Long Goodbye UK tour
Nov 17: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Nov 18: Manchester Arena
Nov 20: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Nov 22: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Nov 23: London O2
