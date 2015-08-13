Deep Purple release Perfect Strangers video

Deep Purple have issued a video for their track Perfect Strangers.

It features on the band’s To The Rising Sun (In Tokyo) album, set for release on August 28 via earMUSIC. It launches on the same day as From The Setting Sun (In Wacken).

Both live packages will be available as 2CD/DVD, DVD and LP gatefold vinyl. The Tokyo performance will also be issued on Blu-ray while the Wacken show also comes on Blu-ray 3D. The German set was filmed at the open air festival in 2013, with the Japan show captured at the Nippon Budokan in April 2014.

Bassist Roger Glover tells Billboard: “Wacken is the most amazing organisation I’ve ever seen. They’ve carved this iconic festival out of the very earth, if you like.

“The crowds are great – crazy wild, but respectful. They gave us a good welcome despite the fact that our version of hard rock is nothing like their industrial power-chord heavy metal stuff. We’re much more melodic, so we felt a little out of place, but still they gave us a nice welcome.

“And Budokan, of course, we’ve played many times and kind of know what to expect. It’s a special place; like the Royal Albert Hall. You know you’re in a hallowed place, so it respects you and you respect it.”

Purple are expected to release their 20th album later this year and have a number of tour dates scheduled for this year, culminating in a show at London’s O2 on December 3.

Former Deep Purple guitarist Ritchie Blackmore confirmed last month that he’d return briefly to playing rock music in 2016.