Stranger Things has championed another pioneering heavy metal band in the brand-new trailer for season five

The trailer for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things has landed, with a classic rock song being remixed for the soundtrack.

The new preview for the wildly popular Netflix series features an overhauled version of the Deep Purple track Child In Time, which the English hard rock/heavy metal band released as a single back in 1970 and included on their fan-favourite fourth album, In Rock.

Have a watch (and a listen) below.

The trailer confirms that – like season four, one episode of which used fellow beloved hard rock track Master Of Puppets by Metallica during a pivotal scene – season five will come out in two parts. The first will be released on Netflix on November 26 and the second will drop on Christmas Day, ahead of the season finale coming out on New Year’s Eve.

Stranger Things is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana during the late 1980s and often uses music to tie in to its time period. Season four’s use of both Master Of Puppets and the Kate Bush single Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) propelled the songs back into global charts decades after their initial release.

In the case of Bush’s song, it reached number one in the singer/songwriter’s native UK for the first time ever, having previously peaked at number three on the single chart there. This made Running Up That Hill Bush’s second career UK number one after Wuthering Heights in 1978.

Master Of Puppets enjoyed a similar bump in popularity after its inclusion in season four’s finale. It reached number 22 on the US Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, and the band released a music video for the song 36 years after it first came out amidst the renewed interest. Metallica said they were “blown away” by their placement in the series as well as the newfound attention.

Stranger Things season five’s production was delayed by the 2023 Writers Guild Of America strikes, with the resultant the three-year-four-month gap between seasons being longest in the show’s history. Showrunners the Duffer Brothers said in 2022 that they always intended for the series to wrap up after “four or five seasons”.