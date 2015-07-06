Blackmore plans return to rock

Former Deep Purple and Rainbow guitarist Ritchie Blackmore has confirmed he’s planning a brief return to playing rock music.

He’s considering a handful of concerts in 2016, which would mark his first such shows since splitting Rainbow in 1997 to focus on Blackmore’s Night.

But he doubts Joe Lynn Turner will be part of the project, despite the singer’s recent comments.

Turner said in April that the pair would reunite before the end of the year, adding: “I’m not sure if it’s going to be a Rainbow reunion, or a bunch of remakes – which I detest, because you can’t improve on perfection. But that’s what’s happening.”

Blackmore tells Le Parisien: “There’s some truth but also a bit of confusion and uncertainty.

“I’m thinking about playing rock again, just for a few days next June. Deep Purple and Rainbow songs – but for now, I’m not decided on the persons I want to work with.

“I think Joe will not be part of the adventure, and he doesn’t know it yet. He does his thing. I like him and I made good albums and songs with him. But I’m thinking about doing a mixture in the band, with famous people and not-so-famous ones.”

He adds: “I will know exactly in one month who I want to have in this band. I’ve got a good idea about the ideal candidates but it wouldn’t be fair to say anything now.”

And he emphasises: “We’ll probably play three or four shows in June. That’s all.”

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale recently told how his band’s Purple Album came about after discussions over a reunion with Blackmore came to nothing. Blackmore’s Night release 10th album All Our Yesterdays on September 18.